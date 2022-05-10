Gary Hintze is hoping to keep his position as a Yakima County District Court judge.
Hintze announced his reelection campaign in a news release Monday. He was appointed to the bench in March to fill the Position 1 vacancy left by Judge Kevin Roy, who retired earlier this year.
Hintze previously worked as a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office, the news release said. He had that role for 20 years, 10 of which he also served as a judge pro tem in several Yakima County courts.
“The length and scope of my experience in public service have prepared me to take this position,” Hintze said in the release.
All four Yakima County District Court judicial offices will appear on voters’ ballots in 2022. The offices are nonpartisan, and District Court judges serve four-year terms.
Filing for local office runs May 16-20 through the Yakima County Auditor’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.