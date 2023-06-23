Two separate structure fires in Yakima caused an estimated combined $300,000 in damages, but no injuries Thursday morning, according to Yakima Fire Department officials.
The first fire at 211 N. Naches Ave. began at about 5:30 a.m. Deputy Chief DJ Goldsmith said. The fire consumed a garage and took a majority of the department’s resources to contain and extinguish.
The second fire was about half a mile away at 604 N. Fourth St. It began at about 5:45 a.m.
The fire started in a garage that had been converted to a dwelling, though it was not used as a permanent residence, Goldsmith said. That fire spread to another nearby garage and to the roof of the Washington Fruit Community Center near Miller Park.
With most of the city fire department’s resources tied up at the first fire, the department called for assistance, Goldsmith said. Crews from the Yakima Training Center, East Valley Fire Department and West Valley Fire Department responded.
The Fourth Street fire destroyed two garages and caused damage to the community center. But Goldsmith said further damage to the center was averted by a rapidly responsive fire engine. Goldsmith said that engine is one that could be phased out under proposed budget cuts.
The fire cracked a few windows at the community center. It did not affect operations on Thursday and Friday, said center director Kim Lopez.
The causes of the fires are not yet known. Goldsmith estimated the Naches Avenue fire caused about $100,000 in damage and the Fourth Street fire caused $200,000 worth of damage.
Goldsmith said now that fire season is here, burns like these are more frequent and take up a lot of resources. He asked the community to do its part to avoid fires like there.
“We really need people to be careful and be safe and be smart,” he said.
Santiago Ochoa contributed reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.