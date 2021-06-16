In ninth grade, recent Yakima Valley College graduate and aspiring teacher Michael Rodriguez was frequently referred to the school office for bad behavior.
He would often talk back to teachers, show off in class and eventually was caught with drugs on campus. His school career at Sunnyside High School was cut short with an expulsion, and the now-32-year-old was sent to the former alternative school in the district, Pride High School.
There, he met students who were facing more hardships than him. Some were involved in gangs, others had serious drug misuse problems. Rodriguez, on the other hand, said he was a kid from a single-parent home who was lacking vision. He attended his new school infrequently before dropping out of school altogether at about 15, he said.
Depressed and disappointed in himself, he spent a few aimless years partying and racing cars. He soon had a daughter.
“I was called to become a man ASAP,” he said looking back.
At about 20, Rodriguez began looking for full-time work and soon found an opportunity at Smuckers Fruit Processing Plant in Grandview. The position called for someone with a GED — something Rodriguez at first said he had, and then decided to pursue, seeing it as an opportunity to conclude his abbreviated education.
“I think that was one of the first times I thought to myself, ‘Maybe I do have what it takes,’” he said of his experience getting his GED. He studied hard for the exam, he said, and passed it on his first attempt.
Rodriguez was still struggling to be the father and spouse his family expected, he said. But he was slowly learning a strong work ethic, and had gained some confidence in his own ability along the way. At about 26 years old, Rodriguez and his partner were expecting their third child, and he was earning a stable wage. Men around him in their 60s said he was on the right track, he recalled.
“I was like, ‘40 years more? I only have 40 years left and I’ll make it.’ I thought to myself, ‘I don’t want to do this the rest of my life,’” he said.
Rodriguez said he began reading more books in his free time, exploring what his dreams could be, and opening up more to his partner. Around this time, they got married. He began dreaming of becoming a teacher, having grown a new love for literature and poetry, as well as for his own kids. He wanted them to value education and see him as an example of its importance, and he also wanted to give back to kids like himself who didn’t see themselves succeeding in school.
Two years ago, Rodriguez said he had contemplated the dream long enough. After a decade at Smuckers, he quit his full-time job and registered for courses at Yakima Valley College in Grandview.
After working some part-time jobs alongside his coursework for over a year, he decided to apply at a school in Sunnyside and see if his passion could land him a job where his heart was. In December, he took a temporary paraprofessional job at Sierra Vista Middle School in Sunnyside School District, where his daughter went to school. By January, he was hired permanently into the role. He said working with students there reinforced his desire to help and inspire young people.
A handful of months later, Rodriguez has graduated with an associate degree, becoming one of the first in his family to complete a college degree. He is awaiting his fall start at Washington State University’s Tri-Cities campus, where he plans to study to become an English language arts teacher and share his passion for literature with others. Someday, he hopes to be an author himself.
Rodriguez said his biggest lesson through his journey is not to let fear or a lack of confidence hold you back.
“I thought I was supposed to get confidence first and then … accomplish something. But I realized really quick that you gain confidence by accomplishing something,” he said. “A lot of people around me and around the world are their own worst enemy and the ones holding themselves back because of a lack of confidence. I want to change that, because there are a lot of people who don’t know what they want to do, and I was one of them.”