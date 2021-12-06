The Yakima City Council may take a step toward increasing health and safety in the downtown area Tuesday, as a council member is expected to propose changes that would affect people experiencing homelessness in Yakima.
In a report, council member Kay Funk will ask the council to pursue some changes to provide more low-cost housing options for people who are unhoused in 2022.
The changes include providing secure parking lots for people who are living in cars, designating “no sit/no lie” protection areas around downtown shelters and rezoning land to allow low-barrier shelters, according to the agenda. The proposal would also have Yakima police officers ask people experiencing homelessness what services they might benefit from, such as a shelter space with a lockable door or a secure parking lot.
“In the four years that I have been on council, I have been distressed by our lack of progress in providing alternatives for unhoused persons on our streets,” Funk said in a memo. “As long as we confine our planning to bricks-and-mortar units costing (approximately) $300,000/unit, (we) will not be able to provide an adequate number of units where unhoused people want to go. This is sad and wasteful.”
Funk’s term expires at the end of the year, and her District 4 seat will be filled by Janice Deccio.
Budget
The council will also consider adopting the 2022 budget at its meeting.
The city of Yakima is proposing a long-term police and fire vehicle replacement plan, as well as an increase to the minimum reserve balance.
The council held four study sessions on the budget in October and heard comments from the community at two public hearings.
Public comment
To register for public comment, Yakima residents can visit www.yakimawa.gov/council/public-comment, call 509-575-6050 or email ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov.
