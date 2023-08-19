A GoFundMe account has been set up for two Yakima children who were injured in a fall out of a window while on vacation in Seaside, Ore.
Freya Paschen, 3, and Oliver Paschen, 5, pushed out a window screen and fell three stories out of a hotel window on Aug. 15. Freya fractured her leg and Oliver suffered a brain bleed; fractured skull, collarbone and shoulder; and a collapsed lung, according to an update from family members.
Freya and Oliver’s grandmother Charlena Houck set up a GoFundMe page for donations at https://yhne.ws/paschen.
The children were airlifted to Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, the post said.
An update on the GoFundMe page said Freya is out of the hospital after having surgery on her leg and is in a cast from her ankle to her hip with two pins and can’t put any weight on that leg. She will be in a wheelchair for the next three weeks, after which her leg will be reevaluated.
Oliver is in stable condition and can move with some assistance but is struggling with communicating what he wants or needs and remembering some words. Oliver is able to talk and drink on his own but is having difficulty eating and keeping food down.
Donations are also being accepted in Selah at King’s Row Drive In, 210 S. First St. and King’s Scoop Ice Cream, 111 Park Ave. Another donation location is planned for Magic’s Pizza Shack, 309 S. First St.
