Fundraising for a new library and community center in Union Gap continues, with a dining event and book sale planned for August.
The city of more than 6,000 has been without a local library branch since the former library in the old City Hall building was razed in 2015 due to black mold. Members and supporters of a nonprofit, the Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center, have kept busy meeting with donors and continuing to share the story of the library and center designed to serve the entire community.
The 5,000-square-foot Union Gap Library and Community Center will occupy the northwest end of the city’s Civic Campus at 102 W. Ahtanum Road, across from City Hall and the police department. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the project in several ways, including cost increases, but supporters hope to break ground late this year or early next year.
Recently the owner of Sea Galley restaurant, Steve Hart, donated the proceeds of a Dining for Dollars event on June 29 — 20% of sales that day. It raised $1,225.91. On July 22, Hart presented nonprofit members with a large ceremonial check. “My staff has never seen me smile like this,” he said.
Mark Crouchet, chairman of the nonprofit’s board, thanked Hart for his support, as did others. “We definitely want to thank all of our community partners for their support,” said board member Theresa Charvet.
Sea Galley will host another Dining for Dollars event from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 24. Customers may dine in, purchase orders to go or buy a gift card to contribute toward the funds raised for the new library and community center.
Hart wore a gray T-shirt with the words “Union Gap Library & Community Center Community Supporter” at the recent check presentation. The T-shirts themselves are a fundraiser; they also come in blue, with yellow lettering, and are usually available for sale at fundraising events, or by contacting a Friends board member. T-shirts cost $20 for sizes small through extra large. Sizes 2X through 5X cost $22.
Supporters also plan a book sale during the Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet at the Central Washington Agricultural Museum on Aug. 20-21. The book sale will be in the museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Julie Schilling, vice chair of the nonprofit, said supporters were told the project would go out for bids in late September or early October. “In the meantime, we’ve applied for grants to help with the money,” she said.
