The family of Axel Acosta Avila, a 21-year-old college student from Tieton, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover travel and funeral expenses.
He was one of eight people who died in a crush of fans at a Houston music festival Friday night. The dead ranged from ages 14 to 27, according to Houston officials. As of Sunday, 13 people remained hospitalized.
Acosta Avila, who also went by Antonio, traveled to Houston to see rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival for the first time. His brother, Joel Acosta, told the New York Times that Axel had been excited for the concert after saving up enough money to see the artist live.
His family attempted to contact him multiple times after the concert, according to the post. His father, Edgar Acosta, told KOMO-TV his son was among the victims who died at the festival.
“He is in a better place and I hope he knows we all loved him with all of our hearts,” Joel Acosta wrote in a Facebook post.
Acosta Avila was a computer science student at Western Washington University in Bellingham.
“We join with Axel’s family in grieving the loss of someone with such a bright future and so much life to live ahead of him, taken far too soon,” a WWU statement read.
The verified campaign was close to its $30,000 goal Tuesday afternoon. The money will be used to cover family members' flights to Texas, where Acosta died, as well as funeral expenses, according to the post.
Officials said they are in the early stages of investigating what caused the pandemonium at the sold-out event founded by Scott and attended by about 50,000 fans.
-- Yakima Herald-Republic news services contributed to this report.
