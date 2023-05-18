Yakima will be part of a statewide effort to increase tree cover and greenspace in Washington’s cities.
Low-income communities and people of color often have less access to green spaces and fewer trees in their community, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said during a stop at Yakima’s Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Wednesday.
She said the city will receive a $20,000 grant for an urban forest plan, the first step in increasing the tree cover in many Yakima neighborhoods. This project is part of the state Department of Natural Resources’ goals of healthier and more forested communities.
Franz was joined by Yakima City Council Member Danny Herrera and Cristina Ortega, statewide manager of civic engagement and advocacy for the Latino Community Fund. All three noted the benefits of trees, including more shade, cleaner air and lower temperatures on hot days.
“Having tree equity is something that affects us every day,” Ortega said. “We deserve for our children to have those trees near their houses.”
The $20,000 grant will fund a consultant's work to put together an urban forest management plan. It will help local officials and the Department of Natural Resources determine where to invest and plant new trees and how to best manage current and future greenspaces.
Future steps will involve more education, outreach and workforce planning to enact the plan.
“Decades of underinvestment in urban tree canopy, coupled with decades of discriminatory practices that still shape our cities often define who has access to healthy tree canopy and who is surrounded by more asphalt and concrete,” Franz said. “We believe access to clean air, cooling shade and restorative green spaces should be a fundamental basic right for everyone.”
Franz said the Department of Natural Resources is using a tree equity tool developed by American Forests, a national nonprofit focused on managing and conserving forests.
The tool creates maps and tree equity scores for neighborhoods based on local tree canopy, environmental, economic and social factors.
In Yakima, those scores range from 100, the best possible score, to 51. The neighborhood around Martin Luther King Jr. Park registered a score of 63. Franz is targeting a goal of 85 in every neighborhood in the state.
Herrera, who lives in and represents the community around the park, noted that low- and moderate-income households, as well as migrant and immigrant workers, made up most of the neighborhood.
“It is here, in this community, that this is important,” Herrera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.