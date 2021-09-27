Wapato’s homeless shelter — Noah’s Ark — will close its doors during the day beginning Tuesday and cut other services because of a budget shortfall.
Shelter president Alan Harris said Noah’s Ark is short about $67,000 of its nearly $500,000 operating budget.
That’s forcing it to provide only overnight services. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m., Harris said.
“We’ll still have an overnight emergency shelter for folks to stay,” he said. “We’ll still have security and we’ll try to work it out form there.”
For years, the shelter at 117 E. Second St. has provided a warm refuge for the homeless in the winter. It serves meals and reaches out to those still living on the streets.
The shelter sees about to 50 people a day who drop in for services, and it sleeps 30 at night, Harris said.
Now, much of the outreach and other social services offered will be cut, along with shelter hours.
Shelter resident Larry Gramps said he may have a place to go in Iowa when the cold weather arrives.
He said he arrived here on a one-way bus ticket in February from Burien.
“I was only going to stay a week or two,” the 63-year-old said. “I’ll probably get a one-way ticket like I did when I got here.”
But not everyone has that option.
Abel Joachin, who also stays at the shelter, said he works in fields during the day, but that work mostly stops during the winter. He said he and many others at the shelter will have no place to escape the cold.
“There’s people who are older, handicapped — that’s kind of unfair, I think,” he said. “This is the wrong time to do that to us.”
Kevin Meninick said he just got a job that will keep him occupied during the day, but that not everyone has the same option.
“I think we need more help getting work skills, more help trying to get folks back on their feet,” he said.
Meninick recently was hired to work at the Central Washington State Fair. But the fair ends on Oct. 3, before winter arrives.
“I’ll have to find another job before this one ends,” he said.
Funding crunch
Noah’s Ark saw its annual operating budget jump from $180,000 to about $500,000 over the last year, Harris said.
Last year, the city of Wapato ordered the shelter to acquire security guards after violence erupted at the shelter, including one incident in which someone was stabbed.
Overnight security increased the cost of operations, Harris said.
The shelter has become a safer place with the installation of a security entrance equipped with a metal detector along with other renovations and security officers.
Wapato is on the Yakama Reservation and the Yakama Nation Housing Authority provided a $100,000 grant last year to pay for the renovations.
But the shelter pays about $12,000 a month for security alone, Harris said.
He said the shelter has also added case managers to help clients tap into substance abuse treatment, job training and housing.
COVID-19 funding and generous donors helped keep shelter services going in 2020. Noah’s Ark also received a two-year $100,000 grant from Yakima County’s homeless program.
This year, however, there is no COVID funding and Noah’s Ark did not receive a $100,000 state grant it applied for earlier in the year, Harris said.
“The loss of these dollars put a significant hole in our operating budget,” he said.
Making doAlthough services will be cut, the shelter plans to continue meals and some outreach, said operations manager Shealynn Reuther.
“I’m going to do the best I can with what I got,” Reuther said.
The night manager will make lunches to hand out during the day, she said.
Breakfast and dinner also will be prepared by the night manager.
Breakfast will be handed out as residents leave in the morning, and they will be served dinner when the arrive in the evening.
“That’s the only thing I can think of to make it work,” Reuther said.
The shelter had eight staff members, she said, but that has been reduced to 2.5.
The shelter had two case managers, but they’ve also been cut, she said.
Case managers helped residents get to the doctor’s office and keep appointments as they sought housing, jobs and treatment.
“That’s going to be devastating,” Reuther said of losing the case managers. “Other than sleeping and showering, there won’t be any case management there.”
Reuther said hours will be cut in an effort to keep as many staff members as possible and outreach will largely depend on donations.
“At least if we can stay open for nighttime hours, we can give them shelter for the night — that’s when the temperatures get really low,” she said.
