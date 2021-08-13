People wanting to help the victims of a horrific pickup truck crash in Harrah last week can now donate money at Heritage Bank, an organizer said.
Wapato High School teacher Zach Dorr shut down the GoFundMe account he had established to help the families of the three young men who were killed and the four injured, citing issues with GoFundMe’s fees and its procedures for releasing money that were causing what he saw as unacceptable delays.
“I didn’t want to make these families wait,” Dorr said.
Instead, people can donate to the Wapato Toppenish Crisis Relief Fund at any Heritage Bank branch, Dorr said.
Moving to the bank, Dorr said, will allow people who do not have internet access or feel uncomfortable making online donations to either write a check or make cash contributions.
Dorr launched the fundraising drive after the Aug. 5 crash in the 3700 block of Shields Road near Harrah.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said seven people, ranging in ages from 16 to 18, were riding in a Ford Explorer pickup on their lunch break from a local farm, with four in the cab and three riding in the bed.
The truck’s 17-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and rolled over, ejecting those in the bed and one person riding in the cab.
Three — Samuel Miranda, 16; Demetrius E. Mayokok Randall, 17; and Davis Alexander Garcia Jr., 18, all of Wapato — were killed in the crash, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight.
Autopsies determined the three died of blunt-force trauma.
Maxiliano Garcia Torres, 18, was riding in the bed of the truck and had broken legs, an amputated arm, a broken arm and head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dorr said Torres, who was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, is breathing on his own after his breathing tube was removed Sunday after three surgeries. He is able to communicate nonverbally with his mother, Dorr said.
Donations have allowed his family to find a place to stay close to the hospital, he said.
So far, the effort has raised $44,000, which Dorr said will go to funeral costs and the medical bills, as well as psychological assistance for the survivors.
Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said the crash is still under investigation, and that the state Department of Labor and Industries is looking into it as well.
Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.