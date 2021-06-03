The forecast remains the same: Water users in the Yakima Basin will enjoy a full supply this irrigation season, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Thursday.
Water supply officials previously predicted a full supply, but have been keeping a close eye on mountain snowpack, reservoirs and river flows.
On Thursday, they firmed up their predictions with the latest data, despite minimal precipitation in May, according to a Reclamation news release.
“Precipitation in May was again below average. However, there is enough water stored in snowpack and the reservoirs have normal to above normal storage which should provide sufficient supply for all the users,” Yakima Project River Operations supervisor Chuck Garner said in the release.
Despite the healthy water supply this season, precipitation trends are indicating a hotter and drier than normal summer, the release said.
“Therefore, we must manage the water carefully. Despite the third month with dry conditions, the snow and reservoir storage still appear adequate to meet normal demands,” Garner said.
The state Department of Ecology last week issued a drought advisory for most of Washington, including Yakima, Klickitat and Kittitas counties, because of dry conditions. Drought advisories are informational only, and include no emergency authorizations or funding.
For more information, visit Reclamation’s website at https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/yakima.