For such small pieces of paper, produce labels attract a lot of attention.
Affixed to boxes of fruit or vegetables, they serve a utilitarian purpose by advertising what they are and where they come from. In doing so, they need to stand out. That's where produce labels get interesting. Vintage labels are usually colorful and highlight everything from scenes of natural beauty to animals and birds, people and even transportation and sports.
Hundreds of historic labels will be on sale Saturday during the 36th Fruit Label Swap Meet at the Yakima Valley Museum in Yakima. It's from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and fans and collectors can add to or pare their collections, speak with experts and admire the artwork. Event admission is free, though museum admission rates apply.
Fruit and produce labels are an integral part of the Yakima Valley's rich agricultural history. West Coast growers began using labels in the early 1900s to promote produce from the region. The museum has an impressive collection of about 4,000 vintage produce labels, and former museum executive director John Baule created another exhaustive resource in "The Ultimate Fruit Label Book."
No one knows exactly how many labels were created for Valley farmers, but collector and historian Thomas Hull said there are approximately 8,000 distinct/original apple and pear labels from the American West. Of those 8,000 labels, some exist in quantities of only a few copies. Other labels were reproduced in the thousands.
There are three eras of fruit label advertising, Hull said. The first was the naturalistic period, with labels that featured nature and natural beauty. The second era focused on industrialization and showed technology, with planes, trains and automobiles on labels from this period, he said. The third period focused on people. Children were often featured on labels during this period, which also saw racial stereotypes perpetuated in label art, Hull added.
As a label collector, "the thrill is in the hunt," he said.
"Take, for instance, my family’s Diamond H apple label. Only 38 copies far known to exist. But it is a sought-after label amongst collectors and one year another collector found a Diamond H label on a crate in an antique shop in Iowa," he said.
A few years ago, Hull was going through the museum’s label collection, which he said is the most extensive in the United States, and found a variation of the Diamond H label that he didn’t know existed. "Neither I nor any of the other collectors in the Northwest have that variation. So now we’re on the hunt for the variation of that label," he added.
Another label, the black Talk of the Town label is reportedly common, "but collectors cannot find it, despite looking for it," Hull said. "Suffice it to say, we’re always hunting for new labels that we didn’t know existed."
A few months ago, museum label curator and swap meet coordinator Mike Doty bought boxes in a warehouse Southern California, Hull said. "He started going through it only to find that there were several labels in the warehouse that no one else had and none of us collectors knew existed," he added.
"So that revitalizes us to get out there and keep hunting for labels. And it encourages us to ask the public to take a look in their back rooms, storage closets, attics, basements, barns, and outbuildings to see if they have any crates with labels hanging around," Hull said.
"They could have a $2 label or they could have a $300 label."
