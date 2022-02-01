From the Editor: Yakima Herald-Republic invests in the future, to move to 3 days a week in print

It’s easy to think of a newspaper as a timeless, unchanging thing — words and photographs printed on paper and delivered daily to your home.
But papers started changing almost as soon as they began coming off the presses.
The yellow journalism of William Randolph Hearst’s newspapers gave way to the objective, rigorous reporting of Woodward and Bernstein. As newsprint costs increased, newspapers became shorter and narrower. Nearly every paper started publishing in color.
The Yakima Herald-Republic changed over the years, as well. And now it’s announcing another significant change: This spring, the YH-R is moving to a three-day print publication schedule.
Beginning April 1, the newspaper will publish Wednesday, Friday and Sunday print editions.
Some will say shifting to three print publication days is proof we’re dying. Nothing could be further from the truth. We’re investing in the future of local journalism, which is crucial to the future of this community.
The Herald-Republic has seen a substantial increase in its digital audiences over the past two years, and digital subscriptions to yakimaherald.com continue to grow.
That’s not a dying newspaper. That’s a newspaper growing and changing to meet the needs of its readers.
This wasn’t an easy decision to make. But at the end of the day, we were faced with a choice: We could continue to ignore the shift to digital news consumption and changing advertising trends, lose money and cut newsroom staff by clinging to an obsolete business model, or we could invest in our digital journalism and serve this community for years to come.
We chose to invest in the future.
In the past, newspapers generated enough advertising revenue to subsidize a pressroom and seven-day home delivery, but that started changing more than a decade ago as consumers embraced online news and advertisers quickly shifted much of their spending to Facebook and Google.
Advertising revenue at the Herald-Republic has declined 60% since 2015, said Alan Fisco, president of The Seattle Times Co., which owns the Yakima Herald-Republic.
When local businesses cut back even more on advertising because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we could no longer continue business as usual. Not if we were going to keep our newsroom intact.
Most newspapers in Washington cities the size of Yakima operate newsrooms of eight or nine people. When fully staffed, the Herald-Republic is a newsroom of 24 — and all of them but the five designers on the copy desk generate stories, photos and graphics for publication.
At a minimum, that’s what it takes to cover a place as big and diverse as Yakima County. Last year, this staff published more than 3,000 bylined stories. If we didn’t reduce print frequency, we’d be forced to cut our newsroom by half. No matter how hard they worked, 12 people couldn’t publish 3,000 stories. The community would feel the loss of news coverage.
Our print schedule change will not impact newsroom staffing or newsgathering capacity. We will continue to provide news online as well as maintain a daily eEdition — a digital version of the print Herald-Republic for your use.
The Wednesday, Friday and Sunday editions of the Yakima Herald-Republic published beginning April 1 will be bigger than the ones they replace.
Every print subscription includes unlimited access to yakimaherald.com, where readers can find the daily YH-R eEdition.
The eEdition is also accessible via the Yakima Herald-Republic’s app, available at Apple’s App Store and on Google Play.
Print subscribers can choose between three-day and Sunday-only delivery.
The print edition will take on a different character, focusing on feature content and news summaries. But we’ll also include reviews of local news and sports from the rest of the week so you have the essential information you need to stay informed.
Breaking news and sports results will continue to be published on yakimaherald.com throughout the day. Sports fans can continue to expect to see results of local games soon after they’ve ended.
For the sake of consistency, obituaries will only be published Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. That way, print readers won’t need to worry about missing an obituary.
Death notices will continue to appear in every eEdition.
Finally, one benefit of the change is that it allows YH-R journalists to concentrate more on investigations and enterprise reporting, which you don’t find anywhere else in the Yakima Valley.
As we approach April 1, we’ll continue to share details about upcoming changes to the Yakima Herald-Republic. We hope for your continued support as we move forward.
If you’d like to share your thoughts on these changes, please drop us a note at feedback@yakimaherald.com.