From tamales to mochi: Yakima Valley families share their holiday traditions

The holiday season is a time for family, friends, festivities and food. What that looks like is different for everyone.
While some people drool over a Christmas ham, others look forward to tamales or mochi or lefse. Decorations go up all over the place in the Yakima Valley: on homes, trucks, on trolleys. Whether in a studio apartment or a longhouse, loved ones find a way to come together this time of year.
The Yakima Herald-Republic asked local families and community members to share their holiday traditions. Here are some.
Los Hernandez Tamales
Felipe Hernandez is a man who knows his tamales. Over the past three decades, the founder and owner of Los Hernandez Tamales has overseen the production of millions of tamales.
He said the holiday season is one of the busiest times of year for the company, second only to springtime when their signature asparagus tamales go on sale.
He estimated that they sell about 300 dozen tamales a day during the holiday season at their stores in Union Gap and Yakima. Workers at the production site in Moxee can make about 200 dozen by hand, plus additional dozens made for wholesale. They also have reserves of tamales that they sell frozen.
“We never turn anyone away,” said Rachel Hernandez, Felipe Hernandez’s daughter who has taken on the family business.
The staff works hard to fulfill every order, even last-minute requests on Christmas Eve, knowing not all families have people to pass down their tamale recipes anymore.
The company began a new wintertime practice this year, one Rachel Hernandez hopes to continue in the future. This past week, Los Hernandez Tamales worked with the Yakima School District to distribute up to 450 meals a day to students.
The Hernandez family eats tamales on Christmas, but it’s also a year-round staple for them, Felipe Hernandez said. Even after 30 years, he is not tired of tamales.
“It’s not a job for me,” he said. “It’s something that’s a passion I have.”
Los Hernandez Tamales gained international recognition in 2018 after winning a prestigious James Beard Award. Felipe Hernandez said the thing that sets their tamales apart is that they grind their own masa, which is a corn-based dough that surrounds the tamale filling.
He said he takes pride in sharing a part of his culture with visitors from around the world.
“Whoever we are, we tend to diminish ourselves, our attributes that we have, when actually we should be inspired for what we know, or we are,” he said. “We are Hispanic. We make food and we make good food and do the job right.”
‘Indian New Year’
In Indigenous tradition, the winter solstice is what many call the Indian New Year, when the Earth turns over and starts waking up. It’s a time of healing, of letting go of the old and getting ready for the new.
Along with religious services and singers, drummers and dancers in traditional regalia, celebrations around this important time of year include dinners featuring and honoring traditional First Foods such as salmon and berries.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to severely impact social gatherings. Tribal and other leaders in the Yakama Nation have limited the size of events to help curtail the spread of the virus, among other efforts. But Indian New Year will always be an important time to gather, share stories and songs and catch up with family and friends from near and far.
Ne’Sha Jackson was raised by her grandmother, Cecilia Umtuch Johnson, and attended traditional religious services and gatherings in the Wapato Longhouse. Jackson remembers Indian New Year gatherings there lasting several days when she was a child.
That was before people could easily share important family news on social media, said Jackson, who teaches and shares Yakama traditions, language and culture.
“It used to be a really really serious, big deal. The people all over would travel,” she said. “We didn’t have all these fancy cars and phones way back when and we would just gather. That was the time of visiting and talking.
“Maybe they hadn’t seen each other since last year,” Jackson said. People learned about others who had died in previous months, and marriages, and new grandchildren.
Every family was designated a certain place to sit and that’s where they sat the entire time, Jackson said.
“The women, they would bring their best dishes, whatever they knew how to make. They would get up and give testimony, especially for the visitors,” she added. “If anybody traveled from over the hills somewhere — Warm Springs, Colville, Pendleton, any one of these neighboring tribes, they would be treated as special guests. It would be kind of exciting.”
“One of the really interesting things I remember — in my 20s, we used to have these healers that came that had really strong powerful songs. ... And then they would be also mentoring younger people, introducing them and (getting) them ready for the drum line, for whatever work they were going to be doing.”
There are several longhouses within the Yakama Reservation and on ceded tribal lands in the area, including Toppenish Creek, Toppenish, Wapato, Satus, Rock Creek, Celilo and Priest Rapids. Many families have some connection to more than one longhouse and attend multiple celebrations if they can, so events are scheduled on different days around the winter solstice.
“We couldn’t all have it at the same time,” Jackson said.
Mochi and other lucky traditions
The making of small rice cakes called mochi for good luck in the new year is a long-cherished tradition in the Yakima Valley’s Japanese community.
The process involves steaming large amounts of short grain rice, which is then ground into a smooth dough and shaped into the mochi cakes. Making mochi is a hopeful gesture for the new year; it’s also a celebration of the harvest and a chance to reconnect with others and wish them good luck as well.
Japanese immigrants who first started coming to the Yakima Valley in the late 19th century worked hard, clearing sagebrush and planting nurseries, orchards and row crops. Some worked on the Lower Valley’s network of irrigation canals, while others opened businesses and helped build significant Japanese business districts and communities within Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima. They also continued to honor religious and cultural traditions, such as making mochi.
The process traditionally took place in hollowed-out stumps or large granite bowls known as usu, with men taking turns hitting the steamed rice with large wooden mallets called kine in a specific kind of choreography that required strength and careful attention.
Women then took the smooth dough — the smoothest dough possible is the goal — and cut it into small rice cakes, which they let cool. Mochi makers also can fold the rice cakes around cherry preserves or sweet beans for variation.
Members and friends of the Yakima Buddhist Church in Wapato gathered for decades just before the new year to make mochi at the church annex, called the Bussei Kaikan. In recent years the church has used several machines to speed up the process. But the opportunity for fellowship remains the same, Lon Inaba, president of the church, has said.
“It’s a social event,” Inaba said — an opportunity to socialize at the church, or with others at home, and wish all good luck for the new year. The pandemic canceled the church mochi-making last year and this year, but members and friends will still make it at home, Inaba said recently.
“We’ll still make mochi,” he said. “It’s a tradition.”
Lefse and krumkake
There are numerous ways to celebrate or commemorate the ending of one year, the beginning of another and any of the days within the broad holiday season that are significant for different cultures and faiths. Like communal mochi-making, many involve gatherings and food.
The Yakima Valley’s Norwegian community — specifically, the Sons of Norway Yakima Odin Lodge No. 41 — has held a lutefisk and meatball dinner and bake sale around this time for years. The pandemic has impacted that fundraiser just like everything else, but members are still sharing mouthwatering photos on the group’s Facebook page.
They include krumkake and lefse. Lefse is a traditional soft Norwegian flatbread, usually circular. It can be sweet or savory and topped or filled with various ingredients, depending on the region where it’s made. Lefse is especially popular around the holidays and while some get it at stores, most prefer homemade.
Making lefse at home or with fellow Sons of Norway members offers time to get together with family and friends, learn and compare techniques and pass on the traditions surrounding Scandinavian goodies. And share recipes.
“One of the many benefits of being a Sons of Norway member is great recipes! (Hanging out with great people goes without saying),” member Sue Haney posted on the Facebook page.
The Santa Trolley
Trolleys in Yakima have always had a connection to the holiday season, ever since the city’s original trolley car performed its first run on Dec. 24, 1907, said Ken Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys.
The annual Santa Trolley operates for two weekends in December. Each year community members ride on the festively decorated trolley car and meet Santa Claus.
This year, even with the pandemic, holiday trolley rides remained popular. Between the Halloween weekend trolley ride earlier this year and the two Santa trolley weekends, more than 2,000 passengers climbed aboard the car. Johnsen said.
“It’s a very family friendly tradition,” he said. “We just love to see the looks on the kids’ faces when they first see Santa Claus there on the trolley.”
Johnsen’s family plays a special part in the tradition. His late wife helped pass out treats to the riders. And his son Gregory Johnsen assists him with conducting duties.
“As long as I can remember, it’s been part of our family,” Gregory Johnsen said of the Santa Trolley.
Wilson family ornaments
Yakima Herald-Republic reader Sioux Wilson has been collecting Christmas ornaments her whole life. In her family, each year everyone receives a new ornament to put on the tree. She still has some of the vintage wooden ornaments given to her by her grandma.
She passed the tradition onto her four children and three grandchildren.
She said she tries to find an ornament that matches each family member’s interests or personality. For her lawn mower-loving grandson, she looked for a John Deere trinket to turn into an ornament. Her younger grandson loves trucks and she had her eye on an ornament to match. And she was most looking forward to finding a “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament for her new granddaughter.
But the older generation still gets in on the fun too. Wilson said last year she got an ornament with a pair of ruby slippers for her mother, a Wizard of Oz fan. This year she was on the hunt for a Wicked Witch of the West.
Her personal favorite piece in her collection is the one her husband gave her last year. It was a replica of the church from the TV series “When Calls the Heart.”
“Actually, I cried because it was so precious to me because I just love that show,” Wilson said.
After so many years and generations collecting ornaments, Wilson said her tree is pretty well covered. But she loves the memories associated with each one.
“I think that’s the treasure behind them,” she said.
