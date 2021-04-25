A landmark court case against a Lower Yakima Valley dairy has led to significant changes for agricultural workers and employers in Washington state.
The lawsuit filed in 2016 by Jose Martinez-Cuevas and Patricia Aguilar against their former employer, DeRuyter Brothers Dairy, sought payment for unpaid rest breaks, meal periods and overtime.
Several months later, a Yakima Superior Court judge approved a settlement for the workers, but the question of overtime went to the Washington Supreme Court.
In November, the state’s highest court ruled that the exemption violated the state constitution but left many unanswered questions, including whether the exemption should be removed for other types of agricultural workers or whether workers should receive retroactive pay.
Senate Bill 5172, sponsored by Sen. Curtis King, a Yakima Republican, was a response to several class-action lawsuits filed against dairy growers following the Washington Supreme Court decision. Officials from the Washington State Dairy Federation estimated that growers could pay upward of $90 million to $120 million in retroactive wages if lawsuits were successful, wiping out small farms.
The bill came out of a Senate committee with numerous changes, including ending the overtime exemption for all agriculture.
The bill passed the state Senate with a bipartisan 37-12 vote on March 9 and then went to the House. The revised bill gained support from the agricultural industry and Republicans after two key provisions were added: An amendment to preempt lawsuits for back pay filed after the Washington Supreme Court decision was issued and phased-in overtime for the rest of the agriculture industry.
The bill passed the House on April 9 with another bipartisan vote of 91 to 7. The bill had to go back to the Senate due to an amendment to the House version. The Senate voted for the amended bill 42 to 6.
The final version of the legislation will provide all agricultural workers overtime for any time above 55 hours a week worked by January 2022 and provide a 40 hour workweek by January 2024.
The bill is now going to Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign it into law.