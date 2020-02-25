Issues Yakima-area lawmakers are addressing in Olympia this year range from a crackdown on the huckleberry market to workers’ compensation rights for emergency dispatchers experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder.
This year’s short legislative session is over halfway through. That means bills considered “alive” have made it through their chamber of origin — the Senate or House — and now must be approved by the other before they might be signed into law by the governor.
“Dead” bills could still make it if they are considered necessary to the budget, or if they’re amended into another bill.
The next cut offdate is Friday. The 60-day legislative session is set to end March 12.
Here are some bills Yakima-area lawmakers have put on the table this year that are still under consideration:
Group effort on tax relief
In response to updated revenue forecasts released last week, every House Republican — including Reps. Bruce Chandler, Chris Corry, Tom Dent, Jeremie Dufault, Gina Mosbrucker and Alex Ybarra representing Yakima County — co-sponsored a bill that would provide
$1 billion in tax relief to car owners, lowering tab fees to $30 and reimbursing those who have paid more than that this year. The measure also would eliminate sales tax on breast pumps, diapers, feminine hygiene products and food items sold at grocery stores. The proposal comes as $2.4 billion in budget surplus was forecast due to the state’s strong economy.
Law enforcement, health and safety
RURAL HOSPITALS: A bill that would provide enhanced payments to low-volume, small rural hospitals is before the House after making its way through the Senate. The bill would increase payments for services to patients eligible for medical assistance programs to 150% of the hospital’s standard rate for the service at qualified hospitals. Limited availability of acute care beds and combined Medicare and Medicaid in-
patient days greater than 80% are among the proposed stipulations for hospitals to qualify. Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, introduced the bill, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, among others.
PTSD AND MENTAL HEALTH: The House of Representatives unanimously approved a proposal by Corry, R-Yakima, aimed at helping emergency dispatch operators inflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. Law enforcement officers and firefighters are entitled to apply for workers’ compensation for PTSD caused by work. The new proposal would give 911 dispatchers the same right, according to a news release from Corry’s office.
In a similar vein, a proposal by King would create a panel to assess mental health resources and interventions for law enforcement officers. The bill also creates a framework for pilot programs to support suicide prevention and behavioral health improvement for officers.
FIRST RESPONDERS: The Senate unanimously approved a bill by Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake, that would give state Department of Fish and Wildlife officers similar collective bargaining rights as other state-level first responders. The bill is intended to recognize the tough conditions fish and wildlife officers face and allow for competitive recruitment, according to a news release from Warnick’s office.
OTHER BILLS: Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, has several bills addressing law enforcement and safety this session.
One bill would expand the number of candidates eligible to fill county sheriff’s office openings from three to five under civil service commission rules. It would follow the model of municipal police officer and fire departments, which have allowed for the top five eligible persons to be considered since the 1930s.
Another bill from Mosbrucker would establish a Joint Legislative Task Force to look into employers’ potential role in reducing domestic violence and whether legislation is needed to address the issue. The bill passed the House last year but stalled in the Senate. It was unanimously approved by the House this year.
Plus, Cody’s Law, another bill proposed by Mosbrucker, would make it mandatory for law enforcement and county coroners or medical examiners to report missing persons cases and DNA samples to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System within 60 days of the report.
Agriculture
LAND LEASES: Farmers and ranchers who experience land lease terminations by the state Department of Natural Resources could receive compensation from the state if a bill by Corry is approved. According to a news release from Corry’s office, the DNR can use non-default termination to replace a lessee like a farmer with a higher-revenue tenant. His bill would require the state to reimburse ranchers and farmers for some potential losses, such as fencing or other infrastructure investments on the land.
PEARS: A measure proposed by Chandler, R-Granger, would make pears a recognized agriculture product under the state Agriculture Marketing and Fair Practices Act, allowing farmers to negotiate prices with processors. In the case of price disputes, a third-party mediator would be consulted, paid for by the producers.
Aviation
A bill proposed by Warnick would retain tax incentives for large airplanes owned by nonresidents of Washington. They would be exempt from registration fees and sales and use tax. Instead of a property tax, an aircraft excise tax would be paid. Warnick said in a news release that the incentive had created industry growth in and around Moses Lake, and that without its continuation, thousands of jobs would be lost. The Senate approved the proposal by a 47-1 vote.
Honeyford is pursuing the creation of a board that would oversee loans to small airports. An aviation loan program was created in the 2018 capital budget with a $5 million appropriation. Honeyford advocated for a bill that would create a Community Aviation Revitalization Board at the time, which would be charged with providing loans to small airports that struggle to attract new business. The bill failed at the time, but he introduced a similar bill this year.
Education
TRIBAL SCHOOLS: A construction-grant program for school districts and state or tribal compact schools with 1,000 students or fewer proposed by Honeyford would help small and rural schools modernize their buildings. Schools would be required to meet School Construction Assistance Program requirements, aside from local funding assistance percentages and estimated cost thresholds. The bill — which was proposed but failed last year, leading instead to a temporary $20 million fund in the capital budget — would support schools that struggle to pass bonds or levies but need modernization. Mt. Adams School District was among a handful that benefited from the proviso last year, helping to fund the anticipated Harrah Elementary School.
CHILD CARE: Dent, R-Moses Lake, has proposed a bill that would create community-based training options for child care providers to complete professional development requirements. If approved, the state Department of Children, Youth and Families and the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges would develop a plan to offer college credit for the training.
Miscellaneous
HUCKLEBERRIES: Huckleberry buyers could be required to keep purchase records for a year in an effort to reduce abuse of harvesting and selling permits. Mosbrucker proposed the bill regulating huckleberry purchases, which passed the House unanimously. It comes in response to reports of bushes and landscape in the state being destroyed.
Mosbrucker said in a statement that the berries can be sold for as much as $80 a gallon, but that the plants are important to Native people and families involved in outdoor recreation. Existing law requires that buyers collect information including the sellers’ name, the amount of berries purchased, the delivery date and whether the product came with an invoice, according to a news release from Mosbrucker’s office. The new bill would require buyers to maintain those records for a year and have them available to law enforcement upon request.
GOLDENDALE PROJECT: The Goldendale Pumped Storage Project could be dubbed a “project of statewide significance,” helping to expedite permitting by local government jurisdictions, if a bill proposed by Mosbrucker is approved. The bill was unanimously approved by the House on Monday.
The proposal involves construction of a hydropower project eight miles south of Goldendale at the former aluminum smelter along the Columbia River. During periods of excess energy generated by wind and solar, water would be pumped from a lower reservoir near the river to an upper reservoir on the bluff about 2,400 feet above. It also includes cleanup of the former smelter site, according to Mosbrucker’s office.
WILDFIRES: Dent is also proposing that a panel tasked with advising lawmakers on wildland fire efforts be expanded to include Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, groups of landowners trained and authorized to respond to wildfires on a volunteer basis.
FISH PROJECTS: A bill that failed to make it through the Senate last year would have allowed conservation districts to approve fish habitat enhancement projects, rather than being required to follow state and national framework. It is once again on the table, after Dent reintroduced it this year and it made it back through the House.