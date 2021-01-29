Last November, Charles “Chuck” Austin helped celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps by cutting a cake with fellow Marine Dylan Steadman.
In a Nov. 10 gathering at VFW Post 379, Austin was recognized as the oldest living Marine in Yakima. Following Marine Corps tradition, the oldest and youngest Marine present cut the birthday cake together.
“It was a great honor for my son,” said Matt Steadman, who knew Austin as a dear friend.
Austin, who turned 95 on Jan. 17, died Monday of COVID-19, said his daughter, Diane Wharton of Yakima. He was an increasingly rare “three-war” veteran, having fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam in his many years as a Marine. After retiring from the Marines in 1967, Austin worked another 20 years for the U.S. Postal Service in Yakima, his daughter said.
His wife of 44 years, Alice, died 17 years ago, Wharton said.
In August 2019, Austin helped turn the soil at the groundbreaking of a $17 million veterans housing development named for him. Construction of Chuck Austin Place at 1702 Tahoma Ave. is well underway. It will feature 27 one- and two-bedroom units and 14 studio apartments for homeless and low-income veterans, along with a dental and medical clinic operated by Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and office space for veteran case work.
Later that year, Austin was grand marshal of the annual Veterans Day parade.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima is handling arrangements for Austin, who wanted to be cremated, said funeral director Francisco Flores. A public viewing is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 in the funeral home at 2600 Business Lane. The chapel is large enough to hold 30 people at a time, Flores said.
On Feb. 13, Austin will be honored with a horse-drawn caisson procession scheduled to leave the funeral home at 11 a.m.
A caisson is a two-wheeled horse-drawn cart or wagon. They were originally used to transport ammunition during battles and take the wounded or dead from the battlefield. Today they’re usually seen at state funerals or for those who receive full military funeral honors at Arlington National Cemetery.
Law enforcement will escort the Feb. 13 procession from the funeral home to VFW Post 379, where full military honors will be rendered for Austin, Flores said. People may stand along Yakima Avenue for the procession, but ceremonies at the VFW are not public and will be open only to the family and the funeral team because of the pandemic, Wharton said.
Del Gilliland, quartermaster and adjutant of VFW Post 379, said the urn will be transported on the caisson inside a casket, which will be covered with a flag. They will bring it into the VFW, where Austin will be honored with a rifle salute and the playing of taps.
Austin was devoted to the VFW, where he was a past commander and life member. He was also a life member of American Legion Post 36, which is honoring him on its marquee.
“He was so dedicated to the VFW. He was there for everything, him and my mom, every function they had. Any type of picnic, whatever it was, they were always involved,” Wharton said.
But her dad never talked about his time in the wars, she said.
Austin survived the battles of Peleliu and Okinawa, two of the bloodiest battles of World War II, Matt Steadman said. Five years later, Austin was in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir in late November 1950, when hundreds of thousands of Communist Chinese soldiers poured into Korea, overwhelming United Nations troops.
“The Chosin was the bloodiest battle the Marines fought in Korea. They were surrounded by 10 divisions of enemy soldiers and had to fight their way out,” Steadman said.
Austin was born and grew up in Yakima, where his family had a farm that included a couple apple orchards, Wharton said. They lost the farm in the Great Depression, during which they made apple boxes, filling them with apples they picked and sold them “to earn money just to buy groceries,” according to information from an uncle, she said.
Her dad graduated from what was then Yakima High School — today’s Davis High School — and joined the Marines at age 17. Austin briefly left the Marines to attend college in Ellensburg, but that wasn’t for him and he reenlisted in the Marines.
Wharton’s parents met in Santa Ana, Calif., where Austin was stationed at the time. Alice was living with her mother in Garden Grove, where she had moved with her three sons, Wharton said. “My dad’s best friend lived next door,” she said.
Austin’s life was all about service and sacrifice to his country, Steadman said. “Chuck was a true American hero,” he said.
Gilliland knew Austin when Alice was still alive. “She was such a sweet person and he would do anything for you,” he said.
“He was unique in a lot of ways,” Gilliland said. “He was an incredible person.”