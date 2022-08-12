Wildfires burning north of Naches and south of Grandview were in mop-up status on Friday morning, with the Forest Service tackling several small lightning-caused fires on the Cle Elum Ranger District.
Evacuation notices were lifted near Grandview, and the Wenas Wildlife Area has reopened.
Here’s a roundup:
Canyon Road Fire
The Canyon Road Fire south of Grandview was 2,000 acres and 90% contained as of Thursday night, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. Fire crews were mopping up Friday.
The fire started near the 1800 block of Canyon Road at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Yakima County Fire District 5.
Yakima Valley Emergency Management lifted Level 2 (get set) evacuation notices on Friday morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Cow Canyon and Vantage
The Cow Canyon Fire between Naches and Ellensburg was 80% contained on Friday.
The fire began Aug. 3. It burned 5,832 acres and destroyed two homes, one cabin and 11 outbuildings.
The Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County, which started Aug. 1, was 90% contained on Friday morning.
Fire activity on both fires was minimal on Thursday, with mop-up underway. Command of the fires transitioned back to a local Department of Natural Resources unit on Friday morning.
The cause of both fires was under investigation.
The Wenas Wildlife Area reopened Friday, though people are asked to avoid the burned areas and fire crews, according to information from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Emergency fire restrictions are in place.
Kittitas and Yakima County road closures on North Wenas Road, Sheep Company Road and Cove Road are lifted. The bridge in Yakima Canyon leading to Umtanum Trail is open, the WDFW said.
The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed.
New fire starts
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest firefighters have responded to 12 new wildfires on the forest after a recent lightning storm resulted in 2,700 lightning strikes, a news release said. Most of the fires are small, and five are in the Cle Elum Ranger District.
The largest of those was 5 acres on Jolly Mountain, which is burning in timber and grass. Initially the response was 11 smokejumpers, a 14-person crew, and two engines but firefighters have spread out to help with the other small fires in the same general area.
The other fires, all 2 acres or less, are on Thorp Lookout, Knox Creek, No Name Creek and No Name Ridge, the news release said.
The fires are 11 and 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum.
New campfire restrictions went into effect Thursday across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Wood and charcoal campfires are banned. Fuel stoves and lanterns can be used, but wood-burning camp stoves are not allowed.
