The Fresh Hop Group announced the recipients of its annual grants Thursday, awarding a total of more than $100,000 in proceeds from last fall's Fresh Hop Ale Festival.
The nonprofit group, which has been giving grants from festival proceeds for five years since taking over the festival from the defunct Allied Arts of Yakima organization, this year was able to award money to nearly every organization that applied, spokeswoman Megan Nobbs said. The grants are designed to give local nonprofit organizations a boost, particularly for programs that focus on arts, music and science.
“We are proud to be able to celebrate our local hop harvest and give back to the community at the end of the day,” Nobbs said in a news release. “We cannot make that happen without the support of our volunteers, generous sponsors and festival attendees.”
The festival, founded by Allied Arts in 2003, has grown into one of Yakima's most anticipated annual events. The 2019 edition, the first at a new location, 5 W. Yakima Ave., featured 64 breweries and drew a record 6,800 attendees. For more information visit www.freshhopalefestival.com.
Recipients of this year's Fresh Hop grants are:
• Apple Valley Elementary and Summitview Elementary kindergarten classes.
• Apple Valley Elementary School parent teacher organization.
• Cowiche Canyon Conservancy.
• Gendron Ranch Living History Museum.
• Gilbert Elementary School Parent Teacher Association.
• Highland High School.
• Highland Junior High School.
• Highland School District.
• La Salle High School.
• Larson Gallery Guild.
• McAllister Museum of Aviation.
• Mountainview Elementary School.
• Nob Hill Elementary School parent teacher student association.
• On the Corner at Central Lutheran Church.
• Rod's House.
• Sagebrush Hills Film Festival.
• South Central Washington STEM Network, Educational Service District 105.
• Sunrise Outreach Center.
• The Capitol Theatre Committee.
• The Memorial Foundation on behalf of Children's Village.
• The Seasons Performance Hall.
• Wenas Mammoth Foundation.
• Yakima Aero Club.
• Yakima Coffeehouse Poets.
• Yakima Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol.
• Yakima Folklife Association.
• Yakima Maker Space.
• Yakima Music en Accion.