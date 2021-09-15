Craft beer enthusiasts, vendors and entertainers who enjoy the Fresh Hop Ale Festival received some welcome news Wednesday: This year’s event will happen despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Organizers with the Fresh Hop Group, which sponsors the Oct. 2 event, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival to attend.
“The health and safety of our festival attendees, volunteers and vendors is always our top priority and we remain committed to doing what we can to keep our community safe,” Karl Vanevenhoven, board president of the Fresh Hop Group, said Wednesday. “These measures will allow us to continue with this year’s festival, while still providing a safe and fun experience.”
The festival will follow the same measures implemented by Washington’s college and pro sports teams, which are based on recommendations by the Washington State Department of Health and the Yakima Health District.
All festival attendees, vendors, volunteers and contractors must present one of the following to gain admission to the festival, located this year at the Sozo Sports Complex:
- A negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival. At-home tests are not accepted.
- Proof of full vaccination, which is defined as two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks following the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
In addition, everyone must sign a COVID-19 liability waiver prior to entering the festival gates stating they do not have any symptoms.
Masks are required at all times regardless of vaccination status, except in the act of eating and drinking.
Anyone not able to meet the above requirements may request a refund or use their 2021 festival ticket in 2022; a refund may be requested at freshhopale2@gmail.com.
To further reduce risk for those attending the festival, the Fresh Hop Group will not be selling tickets at the door. All tickets must be purchased prior to 5 p.m. Oct. 2.
A schedule of cleaning throughout the evening and an additional number of hand washing stations also are planned, organizers said.
Fresh Hop Golf tournament participants and volunteers are also required to sign a COVID liability waiver stating that they do not have any symptoms the day of the tournament, which is Thursday, Sept. 30, at Apple Tree Golf Course.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new statewide requirement for masks to be worn at large outdoor gatherings as Washington’s fifth wave of COVID-19 persists.
The state’s requirement for indoor facial coverings was expanded on Monday, Sept. 13, to include outdoor events with 500 or more attendees, according to the governor’s office. That mandate applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
The 2019 Fresh Hop Ale Festival drew a record 6,800 attendees in 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
