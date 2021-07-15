The Fresh Hop Ale Festival, which leaves downtown Yakima this year for the roomier Sozo Sports Complex, is on track to match its 2019 attendance of about 6,700 people, festival chairwoman Megan Nobbs said.
The Fresh Hop board decided to make the venue change, intended to be just a one-year move, back in May out of fears that COVID-19 capacity restrictions would limit attendance at the festival’s downtown location. That turned out to be a moot point — outdoor events don’t have capacity limits under the state reopening that started June 30.
But plans had to be made prior to that, and social distancing guidelines could have kept attendance at the downtown site to about 2,000 people, Nobbs said.
“We would have ended up losing money,” she said.
Instead, ticket sales for the Oct. 2 festival have been pretty much in line with what they were in 2019. VIP tickets are sold out, and general admission is selling briskly, Nobbs said. Fans of the festival, which began in 2003 as a fundraiser for the now-defunct nonprofit Allied Arts of Yakima and quickly exploded into one of the Yakima Valley’s most popular annual events, don’t seem to be shying away because of the change.
The Sozo venue will provide a different look for Fresh Hop, which for its first 16 years was celebrated at Millennium Plaza before moving in 2019 to the Memorial Hospital-owned parking lot at 5 Yakima Ave. Instead of asphalt in the middle of an urban center, it will be on grass.
“It will have more of a festival vibe,” Nobbs said. “People will be able to sit on the grass.”
As always, there will be live music — the three-act lineup will be announced next week — and food vendors as well as cider, wine and beer. There will be 62 breweries on hand this year, each offering beer made with fresh “wet” hops as opposed to processed dried hops. That type of beer, highly spoilable with a short shelf-life, has become a draw for beer fans throughout the region, who descend on Yakima during the hop harvest season.
Parking, for which Sozo will collect $5 per vehicle, could be an issue. There are only 2,000 spots and an expected attendance of more than three times that. Organizers are hoping people carpool, take Uber or Lyft or take advantage of the free shuttles they’ll offer that day.
“Our message is going to be, ‘Please shuttle as much as possible,’” Nobbs said.
She expects the festival to be back downtown next year — Fresh Hop has another year on its three-year agreement for that site — but details still need to be worked out. In the meantime, the organization is grateful to Sozo for providing an option this year. The ability to host a full-size crowd will help the Fresh Hop organization, which has annually given about $100,000 in grant money to local arts and science causes, continue its charitable mission, she said.
“This is a fundraiser, after all,” Nobbs said. “The goal of the Fresh Hop Group is to raise money for arts and sciences in the Valley.”