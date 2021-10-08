YAKIMA — While a select few breweries and home brewers received first-place plaques, local and visiting beer lovers were also winners as the Fresh Hop Ale Festival returned in Yakima from its one-year hiatus.
About 4,000 fans of freshly-brewed beer attended Saturday night’s event, held for the first time at the Sozo Sports Complex, said Megan Nobbs, chairwoman for the festival.
Nobbs said while a few people and volunteers may have bailed out on attending because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases — and the restrictions the festival was required to enact — most who attended enjoyed the experience.
“I think we did well considering what we could do … we’ve had several people tell us they enjoyed being out at Sozo, with more space to spread out and enjoy the evening,” Nobbs said. “I think the overall feeling from the crowd and our volunteers was that they enjoyed being out at a community event again.”
Three local breweries were among the winners in the beer judging: Single Hill Brewing Co. of Yakima took best of show for their Energy Cone beer; Bale Breaker Brewing Co. of Moxee won first place in imperial IPA for Piled High; and Varietal Beer Co. of Sunnyside, which teamed up with Primitive Beer of Longmont, Colo., took first in the IPA category with Hop Grind. Barley Browns Taproom of Baker City, Ore., won in the pale ale category for their Mitch beer.
“We really appreciated it … it was a really nice capstone to what’s been a marathon of a month,” Single Hill head brewer Zach Turner said on Thursday. “Our whole team put a lot of work into Fresh Hop.”
“We're amazed and grateful to have Piled High take the top spot for imperial IPA for the third time,” Bale Breaker Brewing Co. posted on its Facebook page. “This beer is our OG fresh hop beer. We first brewed it in 2012, before we had even opened our brewery's doors, and it feels pretty incredible to know that after all these years (nearly a decade!), it's still getting love and appreciation,“ the online post continued.
Winners in the Homebrew categories included Tricia Hocking, best of show; Emma Donner, specialty IPA; Michael McCourt, IPA; Mathew Hibbs, double IPA; and Justin Westcott, Pale Ale.
The festival, held downtown for its first 17 years, moved to the Sozo complex this year after the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Free shuttles to the site were available.
Due to the recent surge in COVID cases and statewide requirements for outdoor events with more than 500 people, organizers required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival to attend. Masks were required at all times regardless of vaccination status, except in the act of eating and drinking.
Despite those restrictions, everyone from the brewers to the musicians enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the festival again, Nobbs said Friday.
“Overall, people have told us it was a great experience … and it was important for us to still go forward (with the event) as an organization,” she added.
The 2019 Fresh Hop Ale Festival drew a record 6,800 attendees to downtown, and proceeds from the event support arts and science organizations across the Yakima Valley.
Nobbs said an announcement of grants from this year’s festival will be made by late November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.