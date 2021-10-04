By Thursday morning, it will be hard to believe we were sweating through triple-digit high temperatures a few months ago.
Overnight lows at or near the freezing mark are predicted for the upper and lower Yakima Valley on Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
While lows within the Yakima city limits should bottom out at 33 or 34 degrees, it is expected to reach 32 degrees in West Valley, Moxee and points south, all the way to Prosser, said Matt Callihan, meteorologist with the NWS Pendleton office.
“Right now it doesn’t look like a hard freeze, but we are predicting frost in areas immediately around the city of Yakima, down into the Lower Valley,” Callihan said.
A cold front passing through the region on Wednesday will cause temperatures to fall below normal for early October, he added. The 70-plus degree high temperatures of Monday and Tuesday will fall to the low 60s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 30s.
The usual low for Oct. 7 is 38 degrees, Callihan said, with Yakima usually seeing its first freezing temperature on about Oct. 25.
Sunny days and clear nights are forecast into the weekend, with the next chance for showers on Sunday, the NWS reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.