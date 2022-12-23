Though single-digit temperatures persisted throughout Central Washington on Friday morning, next week should be much warmer, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, a winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Saturday. Freezing rain is expected Saturday, mainly between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a high near 26.
Christmas Day is predicted to be cloudy, with a chance of freezing rain before 4 p.m. and a slight chance of rain that evening and into Monday morning. Freezing rain may be mixed with snow, but little or no snow accumulation is expected.
The high in Yakima on Tuesday is predicted to be near 40, according to the seven-day forecast from the weather service office in Pendleton, Ore. That comes after a Christmas Day high temperature of 36, the first day above freezing following several recent rounds of extreme winter weather that have blasted the region.
Check trip reports on the Washington State Department of Transportation's website, app or Twitter accounts for the latest information and restrictions before heading out.
