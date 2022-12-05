Yakima saw about an inch and a half of snow on Sunday as a low pressure system settled over the region.

Forecasters expect cold temperatures and drier conditions early this week, with a chance of snow and freezing rain Thursday and Friday in the Yakima area.

Joe Solomon, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office, said snowfall in the Cascades will make travel on mountain passes more difficult and dangerous this week.

“I wouldn’t say there is going to be significant snowfall in Yakima this week but there will be a mix of wintry precipitation,” Solomon said. “There will maybe be some snow and some freezing rain but I don’t see a lot of snow falling. Most of this type of precipitation gets wrung out over the Cascades.”

Snow was heavier in the Lower Yakima Valley, with observers reporting 3.8 inches in Sunnyside and 4 inches in Granger, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s snow was enough to bring about school closings and delays on Monday. The Yakima School District started class two hours late, while several Lower Valley districts closed for the day.

Freezing fog was expected to hang over the Yakima Valley starting Monday afternoon through early Wednesday with highs around 30 and lows in the teens to 20s. The forecast calls for a 50% chance of snow Thursday and 30% on Friday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation provides updates on use of chains, traction tires and other restrictions as conditions change. For the latest road conditions on Snoqualmie and other mountain passes, visit wsdot.com/travel/real-time/mountainpasses.