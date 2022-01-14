Yakima snow
A sign informs people that school was changed from a two-hour delay to closed outside Franklin Middle School Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 in Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today, with school closures and delays throughout Yakima County:

Grandview Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool UPDATE

Granger Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool UPDATE

Mabton Sch. Dist.: Closed More Info Here UPDATE

Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Zillah Sch. Dist.: Closed. Zillah School District is now closed today. UPDATE

Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

East Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes

Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Selah Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

West Valley Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool. WVSD208 will have a three (3) hour late start due to icy roads on Fri, Jan. 14. More Info Here

Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late More Info Here

Yakima Sch. Dist.:

Due to freezing fog in the area, in-person schools will start TWO HOURS LATE today (McKinley, Barge-Lincoln, and Robertson are remote as previously announced and will start at their normal time).

No morning preschool at the in-person schools and no morning classes at YV-TECH. Buses are on snow routes. More Info Here

Union Gap Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast served.

