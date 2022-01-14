A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. today, with school closures and delays throughout Yakima County:
Grandview Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool UPDATE
Granger Sch. Dist.: Closed, No preschool UPDATE
Mabton Sch. Dist.: Closed More Info Here UPDATE
Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Zillah Sch. Dist.: Closed. Zillah School District is now closed today. UPDATE
Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
East Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
Highland Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Selah Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
West Valley Sch. Dist.: 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool. WVSD208 will have a three (3) hour late start due to icy roads on Fri, Jan. 14. More Info Here
Naches Valley Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late More Info Here
Yakima Sch. Dist.:
Due to freezing fog in the area, in-person schools will start TWO HOURS LATE today (McKinley, Barge-Lincoln, and Robertson are remote as previously announced and will start at their normal time).
No morning preschool at the in-person schools and no morning classes at YV-TECH. Buses are on snow routes. More Info Here
Union Gap Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast served.
