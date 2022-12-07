Freezing fog was causing poor visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways Wednesday morning, with a 30-vehicle collision east of Ellensburg closing a portion of Interstate 90.

Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas exit 115 five miles east of Ellensburg, with an estimated reopening Wednesday night, WSDOT said.

The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office issued a freezing fog advisory for the Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin until noon Wednesday. It warned of hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost and ice on bridges.

“Dense freezing fog will be mostly be in the higher elevations in the advisory area such as the Horse Heaven Hills, and the higher terrain surrounding the Yakima Valley,” the advisory states. “However, some lower elevation locations may also have dense freezing fog.”

Snow is forecast for later this week and into the weekend, with the greatest likelihood of snow on Friday night into Saturday, the weather service reports.

For Yakima, snow is likely beginning at 4 p.m. Friday and continuing overnight, with 1-2 inches of new accumulation expected. A 30% chance of snow remains in the forecast through Sunday, with high temperatures expected in the low to mid 30s, the weather service reports.

The NWS Friday night snow prediction of 1-2 inches is the same for Sunnyside, although the Lower Valley could see a rain/snow mixture on Saturday and Sunday.

In Ellensburg, there is a 40% chance of snow showers beginning Thursday, the weather service reports, with similar snow totals to the Yakima Valley expected Friday through Sunday. Low temperatures there are expected to drop into the teens through Sunday night.