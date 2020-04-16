The National Weather Service is warning people about freezing conditions across the region early Friday morning.
The weather service says to expect temperatures a few degrees below freezing between 2-10 a.m. Friday, with lows expected to reach the upper 20s in some parts of the Yakima and Kittitas valleys.
The weather service warns the freezing conditions could kill tender plants and damage outdoor water pipes and sprinkler systems.
Friday's freeze is expected to be followed by several days of temperate spring weather, with daytime highs through the middle of next week forecast to range from the upper 60s through the mid 70s and overnight lows expected to stay in the mid 40s.