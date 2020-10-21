Cold weather is heading our way, according to the National Weather Service. A freeze warning is in effect early Thursday morning, with overnight lows forecast in the upper 20s across our region.
The freeze warning is in effect from 1-9 a.m. Thursday. Sunny skies are expected to chase away the frost and bring daytime highs Thursday into the low 50s.
Friday brings more cold weather along with some precipitation. A chance of snow is forecast before 11 a.m. in the Yakima Valley, turning to rain later in the day. Clear skies over the weekend means temperatures will plunge, with temperatures Sunday forecast to bottom out at 19 in Toppenish, 17 in Yakima and 12 in Ellensburg.