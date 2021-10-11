A freeze warning is in effect early Tuesday for the Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 in the forecast.
The freeze warning is in effect from 3 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service at Pendleton, Ore. It includes the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, Yakima, Goldendale and Bickleton.
After Tuesday, overnight lows are predicted to stay in the 30s until Friday night.
Frost and freezing conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the freeze warning said.
To prevent freezing and potential bursting of outdoor water pipes, the pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to keep them from freezing.
Sunny or partly sunny skies are expected to chase away morning frost through the week and bring daytime highs in the 50s to low 60s late in the week.
— Yakima Herald-Republic
