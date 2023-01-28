Sewing machines hummed in the gym of a Yakima church as volunteers spent a recent Saturday creating 180 reusable feminine hygiene kits for shipment to Cambodia, Mexico and India.
Some participating in the Freedom Kits of Yakima workshop on Jan. 21 were sewing, finishing and assembling components of the washable kits. Each kit includes 10 two-layer flannel pads, two double-snap waterproof "guards" to protect the underwear, two pairs of underwear, a waterproof pouch to store soiled pads, a washcloth, small soap and an instruction card.
Everything goes in handmade drawstring bags, which are big enough to also be used as book bags.
Freedom Kits last three to five years and are designed so women and girls can stay in school while managing their periods with dignity and independence. The kits and other humanitarian aid items the local nonprofit produces are distributed in developing countries and impoverished areas where the cost of disposable feminine hygiene items makes them inaccessible.
In 2022, the nonprofit's first year, volunteers made and sent out 3,720 complete kits along with 11,400 pads, 690 guards and 250 bags, for women and girls in 17 countries and two organizations in the Yakima Valley.
That included 50 kits distributed by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic locations in Toppenish and Granger to low-income women who struggle to afford menstrual supplies and incontinence supplies. And Rod’s House received 10 "mini-kits" for a test to see if the kits are helpful to the homeless youth and young adult population that nonprofit serves.
Stephanie Wilson, president of Freedom Kits of Yakima, said 250 students in the Mt. Adams School District alone have said they are "couch surfing;" they don't have permanent homes but are staying with other family and friends as they can.
"Anywhere you have poverty, be assured that girls and women are missing school and work and life because they have no access to feminine hygiene products," Wilson said in a summary of the nonprofit's 2022 efforts.
Freedom Kits are delivered through charitable organizations and individuals who travel to other countries to provide medical care, help in schools or in other ways. About 70 kits can fit in a standard duffle bag. Those taking them to other countries often try to fit a few more kits into their own luggage as well.
Several community organizations have been involved in making and assembling Freedom Kits. Different churches host the monthly workshops, she said. On Jan. 21, volunteers worked in the gym of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4307 Englewood Ave.
Participants don't have to know how to sew, Wilson said. Along with sewing, volunteers cut and assemble pieces of Freedom Kit items, press or finish them and assemble and pack kits. The workshops are relaxed, low-key gatherings where volunteers work on goals, help each other with various tasks and catch up with friends.
Lois Dean and Mary Bennett, both of Yakima, worked next to each other at a round table. Bennett was using a small press to attach the plastic snaps on the waterproof "guards" the protect the underwear while Dean sewed straight seams in fabric that would become part of the flannel pads.
If volunteers want to hone or re-learn their sewing skills, Bennett noted that Freedom Kits workshops are "the perfect place to come practice straight seams," for example. Dean agreed.
"There's people here who can help you with skills you used to know," she said.
