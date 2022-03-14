Watching developments in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Stephanie Wilson wondered how she could help. She thought of the women fleeing Ukraine, and those trying to survive amid the destruction.
Refugees and many who stayed behind would need safe shelter, food, clothing and medical items. For women struggling with unpredictable supply chains or life in refugee camps, that could include tampons and pads.
Wilson is involved with Freedom Kits of Yakima, formerly known as the Days for Girls Yakima Team. Freedom Kits are washable, reusable feminine hygiene kits made primarily for young women in developing countries so they can stay in school during their period and eventually graduate. Volunteers of all ages assemble and ship the kits at no cost to parts of the world where access to tampons and pads is limited or nonexistent.
Freedom Kits could be valuable for women in Ukraine or in refugee camps, so Wilson contacted two people who are working in Romania, where some refugees have fled. Volunteers packed 72 kits in an Army duffel bag for a woman and her boyfriend who recently left for Romania. There, a relative of Wilson’s who lives in Romania will help get them delivered, she said.
“(They’re) going to try to get some across the border for the women who stayed behind and let the rest be at the border for refugees coming in,” Wilson said.
Such quick response to immediate need is a big reason why Freedom Kits of Yakima reorganized in February from its previous Days for Girls Yakima Team status. The local chapter of Days for Girls International was founded in 2015 by Toni McBean. In that time, volunteers have made 12,000 to 13,000 kits, she estimated.
McBean led it until January of this year and remains involved with the new independent group.
“It lets us be more nimble,” said Wilson, who is leading the new group with crucial support from Kathy Hale, who stores donated sewing machines, kit components and finished kits in a building on her property. They’ve been involved since McBean founded the group.
“We feel like we know what we’re doing and don’t need the oversight. It just frees us up to be more direct and spontaneous in responding to requests,” she added, stressing that the change wasn’t acrimonious in any way.
More than 12,000 kits made
Freedom Kits include eight pads made of colorful flannel (no whites or pastels, to avoid the stigma that comes with bloodstains); two “moisture-barrier” guards made with polyurethane leak-proof fabric, in which the pads are inserted; two gallon-size reusable plastic freezer bags, in which girls can wash the pads using minimal water; and a colorful drawstring bag to hold all the materials.
Kits also include a washcloth, a small bar of soap, two pairs of cotton briefs (the most expensive component) and a visual instruction sheet explaining the kits. It also helps women keep track of their periods.
Along with reorganizing in February under the new name, the Yakima group began gathering in person again to sew and assemble kits. The workshop on Feb. 19 attracted at least 50 people, Wilson said. Some took kit components to sew and assemble them at home over the next month.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic halted in-person gatherings, a few dozen people continued to sew and assemble the kits at home. But “it’s fun to meet together again,” she said.
The next Freedom Kits of Yakima workshop is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4307 Englewood Ave. in Yakima. Volunteers will prepare 200 kits for shipment to Cameroon, Hale said.
Different churches host the gatherings and several community organizations have been involved, she said.
“It has been a great opportunity for us to work with several community groups, especially women’s organizations in different churches that have sewing groups that have joined us and participated,” Hale said. “They’ve been so faithful and so diligent and dedicated. It’s just been amazing to me. It’s been a true community effort.”
Her daughter has taken charge of keeping the supplies in order, loading the truck for workshops and loading it with items that need to go back in storage, Hale said. It’s been a great opportunity for growth for her daughter, who has some developmental challenges, she added.
“This has got to be the nicest group of people I’ve ever worked with. They’re so kind to her, and friendly,” Hale said. “To me it has been a super great opportunity for her. It’s just been a real opportunity for her to have a sheltered environment to work in.”
McBean is excited about the reorganized group’s future and seeing Wilson take charge. She plans to keep attending the workshops and do what she can to support the effort.
“There’s got to be 30, 40, 50 wonderful seamstresses sewing up a storm,” she said. “It’s a great group of ladies who want to make a difference, and this is really making a difference.”
Big demand
The new flexibility that Freedom Kits of Yakima has means volunteers can make and assemble the kits, adjusting them as necessary and shipping them wherever and however they choose. That includes, for example, sending them to Zimbabwe in large containers funded by three professional golfers from that country, and delivering them to South American countries in trucks.
“This fills such an immediate need for these girls. Plus I just feel like we have a lot more freedom to create them,” McBean said. And volunteers may also choose to use their sewing skills to help other organizations, such as making blankets for the Yakima-based Voices for Children Foundation.
More local control also means the Yakima volunteers can ship their Freedom Kits faster. “I’m sewing today; next week it’s going to be on an airplane,” Wilson said.
Since the Yakima group separated from Days for Girls International, “we can’t make (Freedom Kits) fast enough,” Wilson said. The week before last, volunteers worked with another organization to send 250 kits to Guatemala, El Salvador and Peru. They also sent “a big chunk to Mali of stuff we had sewn during COVID,” she added.
Along with those and the more recent delivery to Romania, Freedom Kits of Yakima also worked with the Abundant Life Foundation of West Richland to send 140 kits for girls attending school in Pokot, Kenya. The foundation provides wells for residents in the region and also works against female genital mutilation.
Wherever there’s a need, Freedom Kits offer just that — freedom for young girls to get their high school education, which leads to a whole range of choices, from more education to jobs they may have never considered, Wilson said. Education makes them more equal partners in marriage if they choose that.
And ensuring that girls are educated is better for societies as a whole, she said.
“You can’t have a democracy if you don’t have an educated population. You can’t run it if you’re only educating your boys. You have to educate your girls,” Wilson added. “You can’t have a democracy; you can’t have a middle class.”
