A free workshop next month will teach homeowners how to develop attractive landscaping for pollinators that use little water.
The workshop, titled “Sharing the Love for Native Plants and Pollinators,” will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 28, at the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive in Yakima.
Attendees will learn about creating water-wise landscapes and gardens and different kinds of native pollinators attracted to native plants. They also will learn about Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and the Central Washington Chapter of the Washington State Native Plant Society, two local organizations focused on conservation efforts.
Dr. Bob Gillespie of Wenatchee Valley College, a retired entomologist, will be a featured speaker.
David Brown, Yakima’s assistant public works director, said the workshop is offered as part of the Yakima Basin integrated water management plan’s ongoing efforts in water conservation.
“The focus is on creating water-wise landscapes and gardens in our arid climate,” he said.
The registration deadline for the event is Wednesday, March 25. To register, click https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc_YqCdFvkAII9_UydwTbrDrNK6u8vW37sgqQxVwXhPj2gMyA/viewform.
The North and South Yakima Conservation Districts and the Benton Conservation District are presenting the workshop. Contact Heritage Garden Program Assistant Ann Autrey at 509-528-2683 for more information about the workshop.