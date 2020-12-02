Small businesses interested in applying for a chunk of a $50 million state grant to help with costs related to COVID-19 can tune into a free webinar on Thursday.
The webinar, offered by the Washington Small Business Development Center through the video platform Zoom, will run from noon to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Topics covered include grant eligibility and prioritization, instructions for how to apply, and information about what the grant pays for and what applicants will need to have ready when applying.
Funds have to be used to cover expenses or costs incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that were necessary to continue business operations.
Priority will be given to those businesses with annual revenues of $5 million or less last year and those most impacted by public health measures, such as full-service restaurants, fitness centers, bowling alleys, and music and event venues.
Businesses will be able to apply for up to $20,000 in emergency funding.
Those interested can register by visiting ecenterdirect.com and clicking on “Working Washington Grants” and “Round 3.” choosewashingtonstate.com
Those unable to make the webinar can watch the on-demand recording, which will be posted after the event on the center’s website.
Information and applications on the grants is available at www.commerce.wa.gov/bizgrants. Businesses are encouraged to apply by Dec. 11.