Several free COVID-19 vaccine clinics are planned today in the Yakima Valley.
Appointments are not required at the following locations:
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m, Sunnyside School District, 1110 S. Sixth St.
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Toppenish Flea Market
• 2-6 p.m, Yakima Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
Tieton Village Drugs at 3708 Tieton Drive in Yakima is now administering the Moderna vaccine on a walk-in basis to anyone 18 years old and over. No appointment is needed. The vaccine is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Staff are happy to give the vaccine carside in the parking lot for patients unable to come into the store.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon-8 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Case update
The Yakima Health District is moving to case count updates from Monday to Friday only. Numbers from Saturday and Sunday will be reported on Mondays.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.