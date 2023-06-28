School’s out for the summer, but Yakima Valley kids can still access free meals at sites around the county.
In Yakima County, 10 school districts will offer free nutritionally-balanced meals to students this summer. The distribution sites are at school buildings, parks and even some apartment buildings.
These programs are run through a partnership between districts and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees meals during the regular school year too. The USDA website has a tool to find free local summer meals.
Most of the programs offer breakfast and lunch. Granger School District food service assistant and summer meal program supervisor Alba Beltran said lunch is much more popular than breakfast.
The meals are free for anyone under the age of 18. Adults up to the age of 21 with intellectual impairments or disabilities also can receive free meals. Students can register to receive meals, but that is not required. Schools must keep track of how many students receive meals each day for reimbursement purposes, Beltran said.
Adults accompanying children cannot eat the meals given to the kids, though some districts allow adults to purchase a meal for themselves. These meals must also be eaten on site.
Yakima School District Director of Child Nutrition Services Cassie Davidson said the onsite consumption rule is in place for food safety reasons. When food is taken off site, it might not be stored properly, such as milk being stuck in a hot backpack. It is easier for staff to maintain food safety protocols when meals are eaten right after they are served.
“We don't want any child getting sick,” she said.
In addition to onsite meals at some of its schools, YSD also offers mobile lunches at local parks and apartment buildings.
“We know that there are other areas in the city where the kiddos just don't have access to food during the day, that's why we came up with the mobile sites to be able to go into those other areas to be able to see those kids,” Davidson said.
Meal distribution dates and times vary by school district. Here is the information for summer meal programs in Yakima County districts:
Yakima School District will offer free meals at 10 of its campuses: Adams, Garfield, Hoover and McClure elementary schools; Washington and Wilson middle schools, Davis and Eisenhower high schools, Stanton Academy and YV-Tech. Meals at school locations include breakfast and lunch and are served Monday-Friday.
School site meal distribution began on Monday and will end in mid-July. Dates vary by site.
YSD will also serve meals Monday-Thursday from June 26-July 27 at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center and OIC Excel Youth Center. Breakfast is available from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch is from noon-12:30 p.m.
The district will also distribute mobile lunches at sites across Yakima June 26-July 28. Sites include Cascade Apartments, Fair Avenue Apartments, Nueva Apartments, Cherry Park, Salvation Army (310 N. 16th Avenue), Kiwanis Park, Larson Park, First Baptist Church, Kissel Park, Miller Park, Franklin Park, Chesterley Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Gardner Park, Viola Apartments and Randall Park.
The district will not distribute meals July 3 or 4 due to the holiday.
For more information, including all dates, times and locations, visit www.ysd7.org/meals or call 509-573-7053.
Grandview School District will distribute breakfast and lunch at four of its campuses: Harriet Thompson, McClure and Arthur H. elementary schools and Grandview High School.
The district will distribute lunches at seven community sites: ABC Daycare, Dykstra Park, Eastside Park, Grandridge MHC, Sor Juana Inez Apartments, Water Tower Park and Westside Community Park.
Distribution days for the community meals and GHS meals are Monday-Thursday. Meals will be distributed Monday-Friday at the three elementary schools.
The district will not distribute meals July 3 or 4.
A full schedule and list of sites is available online at bit.ly/gvmeals23. For more information contact Grandview nutrition services director at 509-831-6973.
Granger School District will distribute meals at Granger Middle School Tuesday-Friday from June 20-July 14. Breakfast is distributed from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The district will not distribute meals July 4.
Mabton School District will distribute meals Mondays-Fridays from June 20-July 21. At the Art-Fox Elementary School gym, breakfast will be distributed from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m.-noon. At Mabton Junior Senior High School, breakfast will be distributed from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
The district will not distribute meals July 3 or 4.
Selah School District will distribute meals at John Campbell Primary School Mondays-Thursdays this summer, June 26-July 20. Breakfast will be served 8:15-8:45 a.m. and lunch from noon-12:30 p.m.
The district will not serve meals during the week of July 4.
Sunnyside School District will distribute breakfast and lunch Tuesdays-Fridays at three school sites: Washington Elementary School, Sierra Vista Middle School and Sunnyside High School. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. from June 27-July 21.
It will also distribute lunches at Sunnyside Community Center and Central Park Mondays through Fridays from July 26-August 18. Lunches will be distributed from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Toppenish School District will serve meals at Garfield, Kirkwood and Valley View elementary schools. Meals will be available Monday-Thursday at Kirkwood and Valley View and from Tuesdays-Thursdays at Garfield. The district will also serve meals at Toppenish High School weekdays for the week of June 26 only.
TSD will also distribute meals at the Safe Haven Community Center Tuesdays-Thursdays.
The district will not distribute meals July 3 or 4 due to the holiday.
Dates and times vary by site. A full schedule is available at bit.ly/tsdmeals23. For more information call food service director Nora Flores at 509-865-8093.
Union Gap School District will distribute meals Mondays-Fridays from June 26-July 21. Breakfast will be served from 8:15-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
There will be no meal distribution during the week of July 4.
For more information call Union Gap Child Nutrition Coordinator Debra Manzano 248-3966 x 402.
Wapato School District will distribute meals at Camas and Satus elementary schools Mondays-Fridays from July 5-Aug. 3. Breakfast will be served from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Zillah School District will distribute meals at Hilton Elementary School and Zillah Intermediate School Mondays-Fridays. Meals will be available at Hilton from 10:50-11:20 a.m. and at ZIS from 11-11:30 a.m.
East Valley, Highland, Mt. Adams, Naches Valley and West Valley school districts will not distribute meals this summer.
