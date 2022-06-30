Make the right choice and take a cab or ride sharing service to get home safely for free this Fourth of July and other major holidays this year.
Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers will reimburse your ride home through PayPal if you’d had too much to drink on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Participation is limited to the first 25 submissions and is valid for one ride. The submitter must be 21 or older. Reimbursements are limited to one per household.
To receive a reimbursement, send a receipt, photocopy of valid driver’s license and email address associated with your PayPal account to:
Free Holiday Rides
Kapuza Lighty, PLLC
3806 Tieton Drive
Yakima, WA 98902
Submissions need to be sent with seven days of the end date.
A maximum of $30 for qualifying rides must occur between 6 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. The one-way ride to a safe destination must be within Yakima County and the surrounding area.
By offering free sober rides, Kapuza Lighty is showing their “commitment to preventing DUIs and the resulting accidents, injuries and deaths,” according to their website.
The offer will also be available for the additional 2022 holidays:
Labor Day – Sept. 5
Halloween – Oct. 31
New Year’s Eve & Day – Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2023
