With a smile under her mask, Sidalia Mendoza, a site supervisor at Toppenish High School, handed out bags of packed apples, string cheese and a warm corn dog, among other food, on Monday to children participating in the free summer meal program.
Parents pulled up to Toppenish High School between 11:30 a.m. and noon and their kids walked over to the kitchen where they picked up their packed breakfast and lunch for the day.
Mendoza did not ask the kids for any identification as they approached the kitchen. This year, the meal program is open to any child younger than 18.
Meal distribution programs like the one in Toppenish are ramping up across the Yakima Valley this week, and most will continue through the end of July.
There is high demand for free meal programs at local schools, particularly due to high poverty rates in the region. In Yakima County, the median household income was $49,800 in 2018 — below the national median of $61,000 annually.
Healthy eating and physical activity are directly related to higher academic achievement, school attendance and graduation rates, among other things, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Schools distributing meals are reimbursed through the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction summer food service program with funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In the Toppenish School District, about 2,600 students rely on free breakfast and lunch programs during the school year. At least 70% of the 4,500-student population qualify for free or reduced meals, said Nora Flores, food services director at Toppenish.
In the summer, 20% of Toppenish students typically participate in the free summer meal program. The district also distributes food to the siblings of students.
“Not only are we able to feed our students, but also feed their siblings between 1 and 18 years old,” Flores said. “We can serve a wider population of children who can come from all areas, neighboring cities, towns or out of state.”
Here are local schools’ plans:
• The Toppenish School District will be serving meals on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 28 to July 29 at Lincoln Elementary, Kirkwood Elementary and Buena Road by the post office. Meal packs for two days will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lincoln Elementary will distribute both breakfast and lunch from 11:20 to 11:40 a.m., Kirkwood will distribute from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Buena will have meals from 11:20 to 11:45 a.m.
Toppenish High School will have breakfast and lunch available through July 15 on Mondays through Thursdays, with two-day meal packs on Thursdays. Staff will distribute breakfast and lunch from July 13 to July 29 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with two-day meal packs on Thursdays. The meal distribution times at Toppenish High School are 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
• Half of families with children enrolled in the Yakima School District, which serves 15,879 students, qualify for food stamps or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The Yakima School District started serving breakfast and lunch to go on Monday, and will continue through July 22 at nine sites: Adams Elementary, Gilbert Elementary, McClure Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Whitney Elementary, Franklin Middle School, Davis High School, Eisenhower High School and Stanton Academy.
Breakfast and lunch will be distributed at Washington Middle School from through July 16, at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center through July 29, and at Kissel Park and Miller Park through July 30. Henry Beauchamp will not serve lunch on Wednesdays.
All school and community sites will not distribute food on July 5. Pickup times vary depending on location. All distribution information can be found at www.ysd7.org/meals.
• The West Valley School District will distribute meals at West Valley Junior High School from June 28 to Aug. 4. West Valley will distribute a two-day meal pack on June 28, then a five-day meal pack on June 30 and all following Wednesdays until Aug. 4. Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• The Mt. Adams School District will deliver five complete breakfast and lunch meals once a week to the Harrah and White Swan areas for three weeks this summer. There will be no meal pickup at the schools. Mt. Adams will deliver meals to the Harrah area on June 24 and July 1. Meals will be delivered to the White Swan area on June 25 and July 2. To sign up for delivery, use the online form at www.MASD209.org or call 509-874-2611 to place your order.
• In Selah, five-day meal packs will be distributed from June 29 to Aug. 4 at Selah Middle School. The first pickup day will be June 29 and then on Wednesdays on following weeks. Meals will be distributed from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Students pre-K to 12th grade participating in on-campus learning will receive their meals at school and do not need to pre-order. Others can pre-order meals using the online form at www.selahschools.org.
• In Zillah, breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals will be distributed every day through July 2. The daily distribution is from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Hilton Elementary School.
• At the Union Gap School, meals will be distributed from July 5 to Aug. 5 twice a day from Mondays to Thursdays. Breakfast will be served from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• At Wapato High School, Simcoe Elementary School and Adams Elementary School in Wapato, summer meals will be distributed Mondays through Thursdays from July 6 to Aug. 5. Breakfast will be available from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to noon.
• Grandview will offer breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Meals will be distributed from June 23 to July 29 at Westside Park in Grandview. There will also be a new school district food truck running neighborhood routes during the same time. More information about the food truck routes can be found at www.gsd200.org.
• The Highland School District will have a grocery-style food pick-up system for a week’s worth of food on July 8 and July 15 at Highland High School. Meals will be provided during Highland’s summer academy. Breakfast and lunch for the week of July 12-16 can be picked up on July 8, and meals for the week of July 19-23 can be picked up on July 15. There are no times set yet for distribution.
• In Granger, meals will be distributed at Granger Middle School until July 29. Breakfast and lunch will be available Mondays through Thursdays. Breakfast will be distributed from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m.
• In Sunnyside, meals will be distributed at all school locations from June 28 to July 22. Times and locations have not been finalized.
• Mabton will have a summer meal program that will be announced soon.
• East Valley and Naches Valley school districts will not be doing food distribution this summer.