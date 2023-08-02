A free event will offer health screenings, information and back-to-school resources for kids on Saturday in downtown Yakima.
The Fiesta de Salud is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the downtown Yakima Rotary Marketplace on 15 W. Yakima Ave.
The health fair will offer free cholesterol, glucose and diabetes screenings; blood pressure checks, COVID vaccines and childhood immunizations. For visitors with children, 500 backpacks with school supplies will be given out for free.
The health fair sponsored by MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital will bring together close to 60 local agencies and organizations. La Casa Hogar, the Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington and local universities will be among the participants.
The event ran consecutively for over a decade in Yakima County before the COVID-19 pandemic made large-scale gatherings hard to organize.
Juanita Silva, a community health coordinator with Multicare Yakima Memorial, has been organizing Fiesta De Salud since its inception. She said the health fair will help her, her team and the organizations in attendance better understand the community’s health care needs and how organizations can most effectively offer their resources.
“I’m super excited and very grateful to have this event back in the community,” Silva said. “We’re going to be starting from scratch. I feel like a lot of people were either disconnected from the resources we offered after the lockdown or forced to become more familiar with them because of the health care crisis. This weekend we’re going to see where the community stands.”
Historically, Fiesta de Salud has been the largest health fair in the county. Though it’s been a few years, Silva said if the number of organizations in attendance is anything to go by, the fair will see a good turnout.
“I think for anyone coming to Fiesta de Salud with health care questions, there will be an agency here with answers,” she said.
Silva said the health fair will have educational resources on prevalent diseases among Latino and Native communities like diabetes. Pre-screenings for colon cancer will be offered. If people qualify for a full screening, they will be offered one through their primary care provider at no cost.
Fiesta de Salud will feature live music, Zumba and Aztec dancers as well as cheerleaders to cheer on visitors’ health goals. Free water will be provided by Fiesta Foods.
For more information on Fiesta de Salud, call MultiCare at 509-573-3990.
“We invite the whole community to come along and reconnect with the resources available to them,” Silva said.
