Yakima Pride, the Latino Community Fund and the Yakima Health District have partnered to host a free health and resource fair on Friday, Jan. 20.
The fair will include free health services like rapid HIV and STI testing. The bivalent COVID-19 booster and the Mpox vaccine also will be available for free. No appointment or insurance is required. Snacks, drinks and music will be provided.
The fair will run from 1 to 6 p.m. at Le Chateau on 15 N. Naches Ave. in Yakima. A second vaccine clinic will be hosted by the three organizations and will take place from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at La Chateau.
For more information, visit the event site on Facebook.
