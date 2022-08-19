Young people can catch a ride for free with Yakima Transit beginning Oct. 1.
The Yakima City Council on Tuesday approved a change to bus fares, allowing the city to participate in a state program that replaces lost youth revenues for transit agencies that provide fare-free service to individuals ages 18 and younger.
The program is funded by the Move Ahead Washington transportation package passed by the Legislature this year.
When the change goes into effect in October, those ages 18 and younger will be able to ride Yakima Transit buses, the Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service for free.
Eligible riders must show a Yakima Transit Youth Card, which can be obtained for free at the Yakima Transit Center (South Fourth and Walnut streets) or at Public Works, 2301 Fruitvale Blvd.
Riders can also show a current school photo ID, valid government ID or birth certificate to receive free fare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.