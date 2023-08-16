Families can learn more about Head Start and early learning programs at a free event Saturday in Yakima.
A Party in the Park is planned from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Miller Park, 513 N. Third St., according to an announcement from organizers.
The event will feature a live performance by Captain Squirrel, the pirate magician, at 11:30 a.m. It also will include free activities and books for kids. Parents can learn about how to enroll their children in free early learning programs.
Head Start serves pregnant women and children ages 0-5. The event is sponsored by Seedlings Center for Early Learning, Educational Service District 105 and EPIC early learning.
For those who can’t make to the event, a form is available online to obtain more information.
