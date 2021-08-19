Yakima residents can dispose of trash, yard waste and other unwanted items for free during a community cleanup event Saturday.
Households from South First Street to Fair Avenue between Nob Hill Boulevard and East Walnut Avenue are eligible to participate.
"This is a great opportunity for people living in the designated cleanup area to get rid of items they no longer need for free," said Adrianne Garner, director of the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, in a press release.
A temporary collection site will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center, at 1211 S. Seventh St.
Volunteers will collect waste curbside from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Items must be set out by 9 a.m. to be picked up.
Garbage, yard waste, metals and small tires are acceptable materials to set out. There is a limit of two tires per household.
No commercial waste, construction debris, concrete, car parts or hazardous waste will be accepted.
The Terrace Heights Landfill at 7151 Roza Hill Drive accepts household hazardous waste.