YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will soon start a series of free classes for family members and caregivers to learn more about how to help loved ones with a mental health condition.
NAMI’s spring Family to Family weekly classes, taught by trained family members and graduates of the program, will start on March 12 and will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday through April 30.
Information about mental illness diagnosis, treatment and recovery, as well as crisis preparation, communication and coping strategies for caregivers will be provided.
The classes will take place at Comprehensive Health Care, at 402 S. Fourth Ave. in Yakima.
To register, contact NAMI Yakima at info@namiyakima.org or call 509-453-8229.