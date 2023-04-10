Washington New Americans will have a free Citizenship Day Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 15 at Yakima Valley College.
To apply for citizenship, people must bring all required materials and documents. Washington New Americans Senior Manager Rosana Donoso Barredo suggested calling or texting the organization’s hotline at 206-926-3924 to check for correct materials.
“It’s a good idea to call our hotline,” she said. “It’s really important to bring their documents because without (the documents) we cannot serve them.”
People can call or text in English or Spanish.
Attendees will be served in order of arrival, so Donoso Barredo recommended coming to the Deccio Building as early as 8 a.m. There will be about 10 lawyers offering free services, and Donoso Barredo estimated that around 70 people would be served.
“There’s a lot of people in Yakima that are eligible for citizenship,” she said. “We just want to encourage people to apply.”
Attendees should wear masks and plan to spend three to four hours at the clinic.
Washington New Americans has roughly 10 citizenship clinics across the state during the year. One has been held in Yakima since 2008. The organization typically holds the event in April but had its most recent Yakima clinic in September after the pandemic.
The event is put on with support from OneAmerica and the Washington state chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.
The legal services provided at the event are free and attendees do not need to bring any money. Applicants will have to pay the $725 citizenship fee later. Applicants who qualify for certain federal or state benefits may receive a fee waiver.
Donoso Barredo suggested bringing recent tax forms or documentation of benefits so staff at the clinic can help with the fee waiver. If at all unsure, she said, people should call the hotline.
Citizenship grants community members the right to vote and often leads to better economic outcomes, Donoso Barredo said.
“People that become citizens are more likely to own a home and their salary increases,” she said.
Citizens are safe from deportation and can also bring their children, parents and other family members to live with them from abroad.
If people are interested in citizenship and are unable to make it to the clinic, Donoso Barredo suggested they reach out to local organizations like La Casa Hogar and Nuestra Casa that facilitate citizenship applications and preparation.
