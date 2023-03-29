Yakima Neighborhood Health Services is partnering with West Valley Junior High School for a free childhood immunization clinic Thursday, March 30.
All recommended childhood vaccines will be available at no cost, including the COVID-19 and flu vaccines. No appointment is required.
The clinic will take place from 12:30 to 3 p.m. at West Valley Junior High, 7505 Zier Road, Yakima.
Throughout the rest of March and April, a handful of additional flu and COVID 19 vaccine clinics will be offered for Yakima County residents:
• 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Toppenish Food Bank, 4 North B St., Toppenish.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at La Casa Hogar on 106 S 6th St., Yakima.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Dr., Yakima.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Yakima Valley Museum.
• 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger.
