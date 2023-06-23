The Yakima Health District and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services will have a free community immunization clinic in Harrah next week.
All recommended childhood vaccines will be available, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 28, at the new Harrah Elementary School at 7640 Branch Road. No appointment is required.
Later that week, there will be three community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Upper and Lower Valley.
• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Yakima Valley Museum, 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima.
• 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Yakima School District Health and Wellness Center, 331 N. First St., Yakima
• 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Radio KDNA, 121 Sunnyside Ave., Granger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.