Free bus rides will again be provided to people swimming at Franklin Pool, Lions Pool or the YMCA Rotary Aquatic Center throughout the summer.
People who pay to swim at the pools can receive a Yakima Transit bus pass at no cost to transport them to and from the pools, according to a news release from the city. The pools are responsible for distributing the tickets to passengers, it said.
The Bus to Pool program was created by Yakima Transit and Yakima Parks and Recreation to make it easier for swimmers to use the pools. A lack of transportation prevents kids and adults from being able to swim as much as they would like during the summer months, the release said.
“This helps solve that problem,” Yakima Parks and Recreation manager Ken Wilkinson said in the release. “We are very excited about the opportunity to increase the number of people utilizing our pools.”
The program starts up again Friday, when the outdoor Franklin Pool reopens, and continues through Aug. 20.
A direct bus service will also be provided to Franklin Pool from Kissel Park at 1525 S. 32nd Ave. beginning June 23, the news release said. The bus will leave Kissel Park at 12:30 p.m. and pick up passengers along Mead Avenue and 32nd Avenue eastbound, it said.
More information is available at yakimatransit.org.
