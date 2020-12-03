Washington's beef producers will partner with Second Harvest to offer 2 1/2 pound roasts at three area distributions next week.
Drive-thru distributions will be open to the public with volunteers putting food into cars while supplies last from noon to 2 p.m. at Legends Casino hotel parking lot in Toppenish on Tuesday, State Fair Park in Yakima on Wednesday, and the Armory Building parking lot in Ellensburg on Thursday.
Walk-up options are available and participants will also receive fresh food such as potatoes, apples, onions and bread in their holiday meal box.
The Beef Counts program's offering is specially cut, packaged and shipped from Agri-Beef's Washington Beef processing plants in Toppenish, Second Harvest president and CEO Jason Clark said in the release. For more information or to donate, visit wabeef.org/beef-counts and 2-harvest.org.