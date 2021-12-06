Washington’s beef producers will partner with Second Harvest to distribute free 2 1/2-pound beef roasts, along with produce and other perishable groceries, this week at mobile drive-through events in Toppenish, Yakima and Ellensburg.
The annual event is put on by the Washington Beef Commission and the Beef Counts program. Distributions are open to the public while supplies last. These will be drive-through distributions with volunteers putting food into participants’ cars.
Walk-up options will be available as well, according to a news release. No appointment is necessary.
Distribution will take place:
• Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Legends Casino Hotel parking lot, 580 Fort Road in Toppenish;
• Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at Yakima State Fair Park, Gate 15, 1301 South Fair Ave. in Yakima;
• Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Armory Building parking lot, 901 E. Seventh Ave. in Ellensburg.
Funds to provide beef through Second Harvest’s Mobile Markets are raised throughout the year by Washington’s beef farmers and ranchers and the Agri-Beef Company, the news release said.
The donated beef is specially cut, packaged and shipped in-kind from Agri-Beef’s Washington Beef processing plant in Toppenish.
“Our hope is that our Beef Counts program and Second Harvest’s Mobile Market provides families and individuals with beef and other makings for at least several meals, which may help stretch resources this holiday season,” said Darrell Winters, a Yakima area rancher.
To learn more about the Beef Counts program or to donate, visit wabeef.org/beef-counts. For information about Second Harvest, go to 2-harvest.org.
